Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 914 shares of company stock valued at $96,339. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

