Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $279,000 Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.43% of Frequency Electronics worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.73 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

