Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $284,000 Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

