Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

