Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 838 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NAPR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.