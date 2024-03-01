Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 838 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:NAPR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
