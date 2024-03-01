Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) a C$70.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.35.

Shares of TOU opened at C$61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Insiders have purchased 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $917,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

