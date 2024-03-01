Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$11.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.40.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.94. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Insiders bought 18,123 shares of company stock worth $155,697 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

