Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.
BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.1 %
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.