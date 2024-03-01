Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,710 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $154,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $91,819.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

