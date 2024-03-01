Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.17.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
