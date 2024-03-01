Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF opened at 0.15 on Friday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.17.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.