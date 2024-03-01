JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $37.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 710,803 shares of company stock worth $28,386,438. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JFrog by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

