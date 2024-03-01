Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.