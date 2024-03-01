K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.