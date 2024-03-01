Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BZ opened at $15.65 on Friday. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 0.50.
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
