Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ opened at $15.65 on Friday. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

