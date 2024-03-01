Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 4,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Karoon Energy Trading Up 10.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About Karoon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.