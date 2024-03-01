Kevin Krumm Sells 5,585 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.