Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,706.0 days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.58.
About Kingsoft
