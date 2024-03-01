Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,706.0 days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.58.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

