Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 0.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 in the last ninety days. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

