Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$7.00 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.49. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00. Company insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

