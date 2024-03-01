Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,060. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

