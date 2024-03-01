Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.