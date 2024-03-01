Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kura Oncology worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.4 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.