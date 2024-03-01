Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 52,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 113,243 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.