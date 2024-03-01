Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

LRCX opened at $938.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $834.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.78.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.