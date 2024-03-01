Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

