Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 595,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

