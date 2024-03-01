Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LGI opened at $15.81 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

