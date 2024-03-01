Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lear by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

