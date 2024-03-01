Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 2,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 890,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

