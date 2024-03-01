Leerink Partnrs Comments on Accolade, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.