Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.42 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.