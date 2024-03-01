LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 77393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

