Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 134.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Energy worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.