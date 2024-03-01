Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $15.78. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 356,679 shares traded.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

