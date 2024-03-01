Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $15.78. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 356,679 shares traded.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.75.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
