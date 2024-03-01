Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bel Fuse in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

