Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

LYV opened at $96.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

