Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $5.03 million 1.64 -$2.62 million ($4.31) -1.50 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Locafy.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Locafy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Locafy and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -102.60% -219.58% -83.17% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clikia beats Locafy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

