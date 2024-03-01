Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

NYSE:LOW opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

