LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IQV opened at $246.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $252.51. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day moving average is $213.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

