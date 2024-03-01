Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.73 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

