Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Contrast

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lyft 1 19 3 0 2.09

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.89%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Lyft.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 4.88 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -30.70 Lyft $4.40 billion 1.42 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -17.84

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10% Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grab beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

