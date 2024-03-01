Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

M stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

