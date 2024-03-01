Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($6.66) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.66) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($27.14) EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
See Also
