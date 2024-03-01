Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Shares Up 0.3%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 1,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Main International ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main International ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main International ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,782,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Main International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

