Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

