Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,345,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 180,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

MFC stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

