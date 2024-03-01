MariaDB (MRDB) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 433 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MariaDB to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.46 MariaDB Competitors $2.04 billion $276.40 million 24.30

MariaDB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -68.34% -21.15% -8.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MariaDB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MariaDB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2130 14262 28688 741 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.37%. Given MariaDB’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariaDB peers beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

