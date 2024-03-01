Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

