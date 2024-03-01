Mariner LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 36,140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

