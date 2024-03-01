Mariner LLC Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

